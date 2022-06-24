By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following Thursday night attack by armed bandit’s on farmers in a boundary community, Rafin Dadi situated between FCT and Niger State’s and abduction of over 20 farmers, the FCT Police Command has deployed a team of anti-kidnapping and Counter terrorist’s Units to comb the surrounding forest and rescue the abducted farmers.

A statement by ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, Deputy PRO of the Command while confirming the attack said, “The incidence happened in Rafin Daji, a boundary community between Niger and the FCT.

“The farmers were on their farm land working when gun men outnumbered and kidnapped them. Upon receipt of this information, a combined team of Police officers from various Tactical and intelligence units of the Command, Destiny Hunters, Vigilantes, and Local hunters stormed the forest.

“The combined tean are combing the forest aggressively for the rescue of the victims and to bring perpetrators to book. Monitoring and surveillance of the community also continues.

Recall that the bandits reportedly burnt two tractors being used by the farmers and abducted the farmers at Rafin-Daji community, Gurdi ward of Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

Rafin-Daji shares boundary with Zago community in Niger State while the two communities are connected through river Gurara.

One of the farmers, who escaped, had told newsmen that the incident happened around 2pm on Thursday noting that the bandits wielding AK -47 rifles attacked the farmers who were cultivating their lands in the community.

He said the bandits shot sporadically into the air before whisking away the farmers and burning down the two tractors on a large farm land.

The farmer said13 family members were among the 22 abducted victims and gsve their names as Ismaila Barde, Mustapha Barde, Nasiru Barde, Abdulkarim Barde, Sanusi Barde, Usman, Barde, Nura Barde, Abdullahi Barde, Babawo Barde, Farida Ayuba, Hauwa Ayuba and Hussaini Abdullahi.

On how he managed to escape, he said, “It was only God that saved me as I managed to escape when the bandits were shooting into the air”.

The district head of Gurdi Chiefdom, Alhaji Bala Mohammed while speaking to newsmen on the development said his his people were under siege as bandits usually invade his chiefdom through Niger state.

He said he had reported the latest kidnap incident to the police and also the authorities of Abaji area council.