By Chancel Sunday

The people of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State have staged a peaceful protest over delay in the presentation of staff of office to the Pere of the kingdom, HRM Godspower Oporomo.

Subjects of the kingdom from various communities who converged at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Council area, Delta State, yesterday, protested along the main highway to the Bomadi Bridge, as well as streets of the confluence town with placards appealing to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to do the needful.

Some inscriptions on the placards read: “Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom is not in the gazette of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, We say no to surreptitious rule from Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, Gov. Okowa give us peace and not war, Gov. Okowa do something before things get out of hand among others.

Speaking with newsmen, secretary of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom, Chief Clement Tikpa, said: “we are staging a peaceful protest to demand for our right, from time immemorial Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom has been autonomous and has never been in any other gazette, we’re not under Akugbene-Mein Kingdom.

“We’re so much aggrieved; let the state government know that we are distinct and autonomous communities in Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom. I also wish to let the public know that the founders of these communities in both Kerebiri-Mein and Akugbene-Mein Kingdoms are from one ancestry.

“Therefore, Kalanama cannot lord over any of his brothers. Kalanama cannot lord over Eze, Ekade or any of his brothers because we all came from Ogobiri town in the present-day Bayelsa State.

“All the ten communities under Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom are here in this protest. Let Gov. Okowa know the truth and give our king, HRM Godspower Oporomo the staff of office”.

The Amanana-owei of Ogodobiri Community, High Chief Vincent Meslaw, on his part appealed to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on the truth and present staff of office to their Pere without further delay.

“In every kingdom, the people choose their king and the only duty of the government is to come and present staff of office to the people’s king, government does not appoint a king. We call on Gov. Okowa to present staff of office to our king.”

Aslo, both women and youths of the kingdom made similar appeals to the state government to allow the prevailing peace reign in the area.