.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour congress (NLC) on Thursday under the chairmanship of Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan have commended the governor of Kebbi state Senator Atiku Bagudu for the payments of lump sum gratuities to Kebbi state retired civil servants across the state, local governments and local government education authorities.

He gave the commendation and commulative figure at the state secretariat of the Nigeria labour congress in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state.

According to him the commendation was born out of the unprecedented payment which was done just within four months from March to June 2022 “no governor has done that much in terms of gratuities payments all over the country hence our reason to hand down the commendations, the gesture also trade off fears of retirements among civil servants because they will receive full gratuities at least three months after retirements.

The labour chief explained that, the huge sum covered retirees from 2016, 2017, 2018 balances of 2019 and full payments of 2020 and now approval of 2.981, 856, 465.48bn will pay full 2021 retirees in Kebbi state.

He noted that, the organised labour achieved the feat through holistic and peaceful engagements with Kebbi state government as they are part of the retirees screening and verifications committee under the leadership of the head of service Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba Bena.

He appeal to Bagudu to pay the austanding leave grants of both state, local governments and LGEAs and to fast track a backing circular on the seven thousand minimum wage consequential adjustments being enjoyed by workers in the state, he pledged to continue to push for all the rights of civil servants across the two tiers with vigour and enthustism.

While urging the beneficiaries of the paid gratuities to use the monies judicously he call on workers in the state to be dedicated to their duties to justify their pay.