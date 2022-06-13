.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

An early morning downpour on Saturday that lasted till about 3pm had reportedly killed two women and destroyed several houses in Kankara local government area of Katsina State on Saturday.

A similar occurrence was also reported to have killed another woman on Friday.

Vanguard gathered from sources that Tudun Boka Nasarawa and Matsiga communities were the worse hit by the rainstorm which fell at different intervals between Friday and Saturday.

One of the sources, Abdulkarim Sani, who spoke to Vanguard said the rainstorm killed the wife of one of his colleague whose building was destroyed by the rainstorm.

Abdulkarim said: “my colleagues wife died in the incident when their building collapsed and fell upon her. Personally, I counted over 30 houses destroyed by the rainstorm. But I also learnt more houses were destroyed at

Tudun Boka Nasarawa community.”

According to him, the destruction may not be unconnected with the over flooding experienced in some of the streams and drainages within the area.

Local authorities in the area also confirmed the incident but noted that efforts are ongoing to determine the extent of damage to humans, homes and farmlands.

However, at the time of filing this report, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) were yet to issue any official statement concerning the incident.