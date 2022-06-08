By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday presented over N53.9 million cheque (N53, 971,661.59) to the next of kin and families of police officers, who died while in active service.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman on Wednesday.at the state force headquarter.

The cheque issued to the representatives of the 25 families of the deceased police officers is part of the IGP’s Family Welfare Insurance scheme.

The Commissioner of Police, while presenting the cheques, applauded the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, for improving the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, urging the beneficiaries to put the money into good use for their families sake.

Speaking on behalf of the families of the deceased, deceased, Al’amin Nuradeen, thanked the Inspector-General of Police for the welfare package, promising that it will be usedhud to use the money judiciously.