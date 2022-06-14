By Ogalah Ibrahim

Terrorrists in large numbers, riding on motorcycles, early hours of Tuesday morning, stormed Shola Quarters in Katsina State capital where they kidnapped eight persons.

Shola Quarters is at the outskirt of the town, located behind the former Federal Medical Centre, recently converted to a teaching hospital.

Vanguard gathered from one of the family members of the kidnapped victims who does not wish to be named that the assailants around 12noon today contacted their families demanding for N60 million ransom, that is N7.5 million for each of the 8 abductees.

According to the source, the hoodlums stealthily operated from house to house for about an hour, demanding for money, phones, food items among other valuables before disappearing with their captives, consisting of seven males and one female.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah said five male and one female were kidnapped from the area. He gave their names as: Tanimu Adamu, Abdullahi Isiya, Isiya Rabiu, Ibrahim Adamu, Mannir Jayi and a woman whose name is yet to be disclosed.

Gambo however disclosed that Mannir Jayi, was able to escape and is helping the police with useful information.

The Police PPRO said: “Today 14/06/2022 at about 0400hrs, I got a report that terrorists numbering twelve (12), on motorbikes, armed with AK 47, invaded Shola Quarters, at the outskirt of the city and abducted six (6) members of the community to an unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Police Command, Idrisu Dabban has deployed anti-kidnapping unit in addition to other operational assets of the command to the area, giving them a marching order.

“CP Dabban reaffiemed that the command will not rest on it’s oars until the victims are rescued alive and unhurt. Investigation is ongoing.”