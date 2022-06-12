Katsina man rapes master’s wife, two other married women

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping his master’s wife and two other married women in Jimkashi, Musawa Local Government Area of the state.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state SP Gambo Isah, while parading the suspect, Jume Bello, said, “Aside from having unlawful carnal knowledge of the married women, he also robbed them of their money.”



Bello, who confessed to committing the crime, blamed the devil for the act.

“Yes, it is true that I had carnal knowledge of all the three married women forcefully. It is the work of the devil”, the suspect stated.



“First, it was my master’s wife who sent me to call a water vendor for her. It was when I returned in the evening to tell her that I could not find any, that I forced myself on her after noticing that she was alone.



“The second married woman too, I entered her compound while she was all alone and knocked on the door. When she opened the door, I pointed a knife at her, and asked her to follow me to the backyard where I raped her”.



He, however, denied raping the third woman as alleged.

The PPRO in his statement said: “On the 31/05/2022 at about 0900hrs, three (3) women, all from Jikamshi village, Musawa LGA, reported at Musawa Police Division that at different time intervals, one Jume Bello, male, aged 20 years of the same address, criminally trespassed into their houses, attacked them with a knife and robbed them of their money, handset and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victims. In the course of investigations, the suspect was arrested and confessed to the commission of the offence.”