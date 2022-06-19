.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it recorded a decline in anti-smuggling activities in the state between 1st May 2022 to date.

The Comptroller of the Command, Dalha Wada-Chedi, disclosed this while briefing journalists of the command’s stride towards suppressing activities of smugglers in the state on Thursday.

Wada attributed the decline in the number of seizures on the reopening of Jibia border and the re-strategizing of the command’s operation procedure among others.

According to him N104.7 million was collected as customs duty and paid into the Federal Government Account within the period under review.

Wada gave the worth of export through the Jibia border for 4000 metric tones of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 1000 metric tones of cement as N998, 205, 392.04 and N32, 292, 830.00 respectively.

The Katsina Command comptroller said: “Going by the Command’s Previous Anti-smuggling records,this period recorded a decline in the number of seizures and this is due to the following reasons:-

“Re-opened Jibia Border which provided opportunity to conduct import and export transactions legitimately as against smuggling through illegal routes.

“Re-strategized operation procedures on anti-smuggling activities by constant patrols, surveillance, intelligence gathering and dissemination accordingly.

“Co-operation, collaboration and synergy with security, government agencies at the border and other Stakeholders at the Border Communities.”

Notwithstanding, the Katsina Command Comptroller, appeal to the business community to comply with all the laid down guidelines for import and export to ensure a seamless importation and exportation process through the re-opened border.

Wada urged the business community to utilize the opportunity provided by the Federal Government by abandoning the old system of smuggling and take advantage of programmes such as ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), engaging in formal export procedures and renewing of old customs licences among others.