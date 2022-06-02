Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have agreed to have a baby the natural way on ‘The Kardashians’ after several rounds of IVF that didn’t result in a successful embryo.

The lovers are leaving the fate of their family in God’s hands! On the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed the pair’s change of plans after trying to implant embryos via IVF. “Now that we feel really healthy, we are going to try naturally and take a big break from IVF,” Kourtney explained during the episode, which was filmed at the end of 2021.

According to Hollywood Life, the decision came after Travis and Kourtney participated in an intense Panchakarma cleanse.

During the cleanse, they had no caffeine, no alcohol and no sugar, while also giving up sex and working out. The process also required them to spend several hours a day at a spa for a week. At the spa, they were given treatments that were targeted toward their individual needs.

Kourtney chatted about the cleanse with Gwyneth Paltrow during this week’s episode, and explained that the hormones that she had to take during IVF were really messing with her physical and mental state. She decided to do the Panchakarma cleanse to rid her body of all those toxins and start fresh. Her hope was that the cleanse would give her better quality eggs so she could conceive a baby naturally.

Kourtney and Travis have been open about wanting to have a baby of their own, although they both already have kids from previous relationships. Kourtney is the mother of three children, who she shares with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with ex Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter from one of Shanna’s previous relationships.

Source: Hollywood Life