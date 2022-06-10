Kano map

By Bashir Bello, Kano

KANO, one of the famous cities in Nigeria, has in recent years enjoyed relative peace and tranquility. And remarkably too, Kano somehow appeared to have developed immunity against banditry or terrorism which has enveloped other states in the North.

But this seeming immunity against insecurity came under assault when a wave of explosions rocked the city and claimed no fewer than nine lives and injured eight others on Aba Road in the densely populated Sabon Gari axis of Fagge Local Government area of the state. While security agencies were trying to figure out what might have caused the lethal explosion, some criminal elements were caught with a cache of improvised explosive devices heading toward Kano apparently to unleash another round of attack on the city.

Although the first explosion did not give a clear indication of whether it was caused by terrorists or whether it was an accident in the largely Christian -dominated area of the state, the arrest of the men with explosive devices in Jigawa heading towards Kano, subsequently cleared any doubt about the motive behind the explosions.

Residents of the area hit by the explosives also dismissed as untenable any claim that the incident was an accident and not an act of terrorism, while giving reasons for their strong opinion. They said claim that the explosion was caused by the action of a welder and a seller of animal feeds in the building there was not correct, arguing that it was caused by a suicide bomber who targeted three churches located in the vicinity.

A furniture shop owner in the area, whose shop is beneath the burnt building, Abulkareem Balogun, said the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. “I was told the man (suicide bomber) who pretended to be insane, came out of an abandoned government school, Rumfa School, to unleash the attack. They said when he came out, he was walking towards a church and when they had an eye contact with a church member, he quickly changed his direction and moved to another side.

“They said the welder who was among the victims of the blast, was trying to push the bomber away when the bomb went off. The welder has never used gas but electricity for his work and could not have been the cause of the explosion as being claimed by some people.

“And for the man selling chemical, we have been here for a long time and not for once did his materials cause any form of explosion. The chemical was not the cause of the explosion,” Balogun said.

But if anyone was in doubt about the first explosion, the arrest of the men with IED and other dangerous weapons heading toward Kano has given a clear idea of what could have caused the first one.

According to the police account, a large cache of dangerous materials was intercepted at Bubbugaje Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state following a credible intelligence.

The spokesman for the Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, a Superintendent of Police, said that the items were being conveyed in a Mercedes Benz vehicle toward Kano when they were seized by police operatives.

Haruna said: “On the 19th May, 2022, following an intelligence report that, a Mercedes Benz motor vehicle, ash in colour with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, was coming from Jigawa State to Kano State. Immediately a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence, EOD-CBRN, and Operation Puff Adder, was deployed and at about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the motor vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State.

“A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials, two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 1,098 live ammunition, and two pistol magazines were also recovered.

“In the same vein, the Commissioner said the command succeeded in making arrests in connection with the Sabon Gari explosion. Arrests have been made linking one of the collapsed shops with dealings in sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs. Evidence of purchase was also recovered. An investigation is in progress. Nine people were certified dead by a Medical Doctor and eight victims, including students of Winners Kids Academy opposite the collapsed building that sustained minor injuries as a result of shock waves, were treated and discharged.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, among the nine victims of the explosion, one of them deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials. He was later identified as Michael Adejo (now late). Items recovered at the scene include: five bottles of different brands of acidic liquid, three bags of Potassium substance, one Jerry can of mixed chemicals, six and a half cartons of snuff (tobacco) and five drums of Polymer (chemical).

“Technical Investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence, EOD-CBRN, revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed chemical / gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increase in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects,” he said.

As the police continue investigation into the recent lethal attacks in Kano, it is not clear if the residents have seen the last of such devastating episode. But whatever the security agents succeed in doing to checkmate the recent wave of explosions in the state, fear is already mounting among the populace that some unknown enemies are moving into the once peaceful city, with their real motive also unknown.

But one thing is clear: Kano is no longer that safe, peaceful and stable city that once prided itself as the citadel of serenity.