By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state government has formally launched the Sexual Offender Database (SOD) as part of measures to address the menace of sexually related violence in the state.

The launching which took place recently at the High Court of Justice, with support from RoLAC and EU, is said to be a register documenting any reported, arraigned and convicted case of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) as provided by the law.

The SOD will also provide data on convicted persons to be made available for the public directly on the website while reported, arraigned but not convicted cases will be available but only on demand.

Delivering his address at the event, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Muhammad Lawal highlighted reasons why the SOD is important.

“It serves as a deterrent as offenders are named and shamed.

“It is a source to verify profiles of would-be employees in sensitive positions such as childcare, pupils teacher and others.

“It is a biometric database to share transborder verifiable information of offenders to prevent repeat offending.

“It serves as evidence of a safe space where the onus is not on the survivor to prove rape or culpability” he stated.

Declaring the SOD open, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nura Sagir-Umar lamented over the level of recurrence of the menace, calling for the establishment of a gazette that will be placed at the Local Government Offices, Ministry of Women Affairs and the High Court for the public to see.

“I advice that a committee be formed that will include all stakeholders that will prepare and get the records gazetted and the names of the offenders be printed out and posted at the Local Government Areas, Ministry of Women Affairs and even the High Court in order to shame offenders and control the menace” he stated.