By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—Four suspected bandits have been killed by police operatives of the Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja (STS) in conjunction with Operation Yaki of the Kaduna State Command.

A woman, who allegedly supplied firearms and ammunition to the criminals was also arrested by the operatives.

Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige, said: “On June 15, 2022 at about 0650hrs while on the trail of suspected armed bandits, the operatives intercepted their target along Saminaka–Jos expressway in a Sharon vehicle, blue in colour, driven by one James Dawi 31yrs old of Vom town, Jos South LGA, Plateau State.

“The suspected bandits on sensing an unavoidable danger posed in their way to deliver some dangerous weapons to their cohorts engaged the operatives, firing sporadically. However, the operatives with tactical precision were able to terminally injure four suspects.

“The injured suspects were evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna where they were pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“The encounter lasted about 30 minutes as the firepower of the Police forced them to retreat into the forest with bullet wounds.

“When a search was conducted in the vehicle and around the vicinity, the following exhibits were recovered: one AK-$9 rifle loaded with six rounds of live ammunition, AK-47 rifle, one empty magazine, 134 rounds of different calibre of live ammunition and operational motor vehicle.

“The operation led to the arrest of a female accomplice, who during investigation, confessed to supplying arms and ammunition to bandits within Kaduna State.”