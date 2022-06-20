.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The community leader of Angwan Fada at Rubu village where bandits abducted Church worshippers on Sunday,Elisha Mari was released from captivity and asked to go look for N100 million for the release of his people.

Elisha Mari who was one of the kidnapped victims, spoke to journalists on Monday after he was released by the abductors.

Vanguard had reported how gunmen attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday; where 3 locals were killed and over 30 abducted.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the communities on about 30 motorcycles, each carrying 2 or 3 gunmen.

Speaking to journalists when heads of security agencies and a Kaduna state government delegation visited the affected communities on Monday, Elisha Mari said the bandits stormed their villages and shot sporadically to create fear before abducting the locals.

He said they rode inside the forest for about 2 hours before they reached the kidnappers” den.

” I was freed because I am the traditional leader but they asked me to raise at least N100 million ransom before those in captivity would be freed,” he said.

A local, Bashir Usman, said the 3 persons who were killed by the gunmen during the Sunday attack, attempted to repel the terrorists.

Locals in the communities were still in fear and normal activities yet to pick up, even as security agencies continued to patrol the affected area and its surroundings.