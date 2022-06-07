.

Says ‘join me to break the APC stranglehold’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State,Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi has clinched the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Kaduna State governorship ticket through affirmation by 732 delegates .

Hunkuyi will now contest against Isa Mohammed Ashiru of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the governorship candidates of other political parties in 2023.

Hunkuyi represented Kaduna North Senatorial district in the last National Assembly, under the All Progressive Congress (APC) before he left for the PDP in 2019.He left PDP in February 2022 and joined the NNPP.

The Electoral Committee Chairman, Mohammed Bello Ma’aji who

announced the candidacy of Hunkuyi for NNPP, said out of the total of 765 delegates, 732 were accredited which represented the required figure for the primaries election.

Ma’aji asked the delegates three times to affirm if Suleiman Hunkuyi should be the candidate of the NNPP, of which they gave a resounding yes affirmation, under the watchful eyes of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr.Asmau Sani Maikudi and her team from Kaduna State office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Hunkuyi in his remarks,reminded the government of day of its constitutional responsibilities of providing security, welfare and housing for the citizens.

“We are all living witnesses to the devastating level of insecurity to which our dear state has been reduced to. The once peaceful Kaduna state has turned out in the category of states with highest incidents of insecurity,” he said.

“According to published reports and data released by the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) on security which covers the period between January to March 2022, there were a total number of 332 deaths and 448 abductions in Kaduna state.”

“What is more worrisome is the glaring lack of expertise from the state government in conflict and crisis management which has found expression in the recurring massacre of our people and evidenced by surrendering the entire state internal security structure in the hands of a novice political appointee.”

“The security captains (police, SSS, and others) have been relegated to the background. Insecurity has taken over the center stage, farmers have abandoned their farms, while lives and livelihoods have been affected and thrown into chaos.”

“It is a recurring nightmare for travelers who ply these roads every day -the Kaduna- Abuja highway, Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road, Kaduna – Zaria highway and Zaria -Giwa- Funtua roads. Whereas, life for those people living in the sub-urban areas of Chikun and Kajuru, a lot of portions of Giwa and Birnin Gwari,has become short and brutal due to the persistent activities of criminal bandits.Jema’a, Zangon-Kataf, Kauru are enmeshed in sometimes avoidable life danger activities of the hoodlums.”

“The insecurity has rendered the citizenry as prisoners in their places of abode and captives outside the homes, a rare daredevil alternative.”

“Needless, to say that the present administration in Kaduna States have abundant cases of gross violation of human rights and personal liberties of its citizens. It is also common knowledge that the state government is notorious for contempt of many court orders and judgements.”

“My brothers and sisters, the good people of Kaduna State, you will agree with me that we have never been more divided like we are today. In addition, a substantial number of our quality people have been excluded from participating in government to the advantage of strangers, friends, family members and associates.”

“Inexperienced young lieutenants have been conscripted into governance at the detriment of quality experienced indigenous hands.Moreso, many parts of the state, especially the semi-urban and rural areas have been totally neglected by the state government in the provision of infrastructure and other developmental projects.”

“Our dear state is facing a deteriorating level of fiscal and economic conditions. The present Government has put the state in a dangerous debt trap and thus mortgaged the future of the state. The total debt stock grew up by more than 500% between 2015 to date. External debt stock position of Kaduna State alone is more than $600 million, placing it as the second highest most indebted state after Lagos. This humongous mount at the prevailing exchange rate is likely to push the state into bankruptcy.”

“Small Businesses have been groaning and over stretched because of the many unfavorable government policies and disruptions in the market places.”

“The Local government system autonomy has been hijacked by the State government, major revenue sources have been manipulated under the guise of harmonizing tax collections and leaving the Local Government’s to struggle to provide services.”

“The civil service has been under tremendous pressure as a result of non-adherence to due process. Civil servants have been working under the fear of being sacked anytime; whereas those that have been sacked or retired have not been paid their entitlements.”

“The education sector has not been spared by the many unstable policies of the present government, in particular many students in tertiary institutions across the state could not continue with their education due to the sharp hike in tuition fees by the state government.”

“The health sector is bedevilled by myriads of problems like dearth of manpower which is responsible for the low Doctor to Patient ratio, as well as patient to Health facility ratio, inadequate supply of equipment, drugs and consumables. This is in spite of the huge resources that the government is claiming to have channeled to the sector through Primary Health Centers (PHC’s). The huge investments are therefore nowhere to be seen in our rural areas.”

“I would like to remind the good people of Kaduna State that 2023 is going to be significant for the restoration of our harmonious coexistence, peace and prosperity. So it is no longer about the religious or ethnic inclination of a political party nor about our geo-political zones, but more about the credibility, competence and capacity of the candidates to deliver.”

“We cannot allow a few elements to turn the future of our dear state into a cash and carry enterprise. If what was witnessed at the candidates selection process of the APC and PDP in the last few days is anything to go by; and if hitherto the two major political parties have limited our options. NNPP now brings you hope. Therefore, It is time we come out en masse to use our people’s power to bring about the desired change that will salvage our dear state.”

“The new Nigeria People’s Party hereby presents you with the reality to dream of a new Nigeria and particularly new Kaduna State. A state that should once more take its position and its people should again hold their heads high and proud.”

“Join me and the group to break the APC stranglehold. Join us to re-engineer a new modest social order.Join hands with the NNPP in the next few days for the emergence of a patriot and the true Leader of our time at the activity of the NNPP National Convention on the 8th of June, 2022 to produce the presidential flag bearer of the common people, a leader with mission, a patriot to the core Engr. Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as the presidential flag bearer of the NNPP in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Recall that Hunkuyi with Senator Shehu Sani, left the governing APC due disagreement with Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.Hunkuyi joined the PDP and contested the governorship primaries in 2018 but lost to a former House of Representatives member, Isah Ashiru.