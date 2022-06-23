.

…Donates relief items to inmates of Suleja, Kuje and Gwagwalada prisons

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Abuja, has urged all states in Nigeria to incorporate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) arrangement into their justice system because of the vast opportunities it offers in settlement of disputes and decongestion of the correctional centres.

This is even as inmates of the correctional facilities in Suleja, Kuje, and Gwagwalada in Nigeria’s capital city received various gift items from the RCCG.

Speaking during the outreach programme yesterday, the senior pastor of the church, Pastor Ayodele Adewale, pointed out that the traffic of cases and unresolved matters in court as well as the number of inmates awaiting trial would reduce greatly, if the governments would adopt the ADR system.

According to him, litigation and court processes had served the society well in several areas, but there were clear evidences that they could not do it alone without help outside the courtroom.

He regretted that at least 49,558 inmates in Nigeria’s correctional centres were awaiting trial, while the provision of community service and probation included in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, are yet to be implemented in the country.

“Both magistrates and judges are humans, and there is a limit to which you can drag the human body. So, the government should look at other dispute resolution mechanisms; minor offences can be resolved outside the courts,” he said.

The RCCG, however, explained that the visit to the correctional facilities where part of its Christian social responsibility, adding that is in line with the instruction Jesus Christ gave to the church on earth as a perpetual injunction.

The items donated to the inmates include toiletries, food, medicine, copies of the Bible and other materials of spiritual value, amongst others.