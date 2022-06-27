.

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of the Supreme Court on Monday took the oath of office as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

President Muhammadu Buhari administered the oath of office on Justice Ariwoola during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Olukayode Ariwoola was born on August 22, 1958.

He is a Nigerian jurist and Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He was formerly a Justice of the Nigerian courts of appeal and on November 22, 2011, he appointed to the bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as Justice, sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.