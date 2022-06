By Nwafor Sunday

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney, Friday announced his resignation as manager of Derby County Football Club.

His resignation came as the club prepares for their first season in the third tier for 36 years.

Disclosing this in a statement, Derby County via its official Twitter handle said: “Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect”.