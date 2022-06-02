.

…Urges Folarin to reconcile aggrieved leaders

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and one of the presidential aspirants of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu today waded into the crisis within the Oyo State chapter of the party, urging Senator Teslim Folarin, the party flag bearer to reconcile all the aggrieved party leaders and members in no distance time.

Tinubu, who addressed 99 Oyo State party delegates in Ibadan, told Folarin that governorship election is a not child play, hence the need to visit the aggrieved party leaders’ houses, even at midnight, to reconcile and forge unite ahead of general elections.

Recall that Folarin, representing Oyo Central Senatorial District polled 954 votes at the primaries to defeat his closest rival, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, fondly called Penkelemes.

Details later