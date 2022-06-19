.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A suspected escapee of Imo prison break who was identified as Mr Justice Anukam, on Sunday allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death.

The incident happened at Umuejechi Nekede autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state.

At the time of filing this report, the woman whose name was not known but was said to be an indigene of Ohaji/Egbema local government of Imo state.

It was gathered from an eyewitness that trouble started when the suspects accosted the victim who was believed to be coming back from the church and demanded money from her and the woman refused before you know it the suspect stabbed the woman and she fell and bled to death.

As a result of the bleeding to death of the woman, angry youth in the area clamped down on the suspect using all kinds of weapons to inflict various degrees of injuries on him.

The situation got worse when the police officers from the Ihiagwa Divisional police station came to rescue the suspect and were resisted by the angry who insisted that they would set ablaze the suspect.

After several intervention and intense argument, the police offers were able to rescue the suspect and took him to the police station for further investigation.