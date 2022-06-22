.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed are in Port Harcourt to visit the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The duo came separately on the visit at the private home of Wike, Wednesday.

Although the reason for their visit is not yet known but, it may not be unconnected with the 2023 elections.

A source privy to the visit said Obi had come to seek the support of the governor of Rivers State ahead of the 2023 polls.

However, the visit of Mohammed and some other big wigs in People’s Democratic Party, may also not be far from seeking the support of Wike for the party for the 2023 elections.