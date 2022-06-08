By Steve Oko

Dr Alex Otti has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State

The former Diamond Bank Chief Executive emerged unopposed at the governorship primaries Wednesday in Umuahia.

He was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Mr. Sunday Okeke after polling a total of 454 votes.

Otti, in his acceptance speech, said that he was prepared to move Abia state “from the era of bad governance to an era of prosperity.”

He regretted that Abia had been retarded due to misgovernance, and vowed to chase the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, out of power in 2023.

The governorship hopeful solicited the support of all Abians to enable him actualise his ambition which he said was in the interest of the state.

His words: “You have started a movement which no cabal can stop. We are the party the majority of people who deserves good leadership in the state are looking for.

“The symbol of our party is human beings, I therefore urge to join me as we work hard to win the 2023 governorship election and make life easier for our people. If elected I will donate my salary for humanitarian purposes.

“We shall move in with courage to upset the backlog of unpaid salaries, stop insecurity, bad roads and poor health care delivery

because we have all takes to make a difference.

“We will activate industrialization in the state to move our people to prosperity, through Education, Agriculture policies and reduce rural urban migration”.

Otti promised that Abia under his watch, would be the envy of the South East.