Former governor of Imo State and presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha has stormed the venue of the All Progressives Congress, APC, convention.

Okorocha was seen greeting delegates who also cheered him up. Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, docked him before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Okorocha, who piloted the affairs of Imo State from 2011 to 2019 was arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge, alongside six others.

The charge against them borders on conspiracy and stealing.

EFCC alleged that the defendants conspired and diverted funds belonging to Imo State to the tune of about N2.9billion.