John Alechenu, Abuja

The New Nigeria Peoples Party has dismissed reports that its Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will contest the 2023 Presidential elections as running mate to his counterpart in the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

According to the NNPP, there was never a time such a discussion or negotiation was held.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Agbo Major, said this in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa kwankwaso could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy.

“The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.“

He noted that the NNPP has high regard for journalists as the watchdog of society and major stakeholders in the Nigeria democratic process and urges them to always crosscheck their reports before publishing them in tandem with the ethics of their profession.

Major expressed confidence that together with the media, the NNPP “shall build a strong, virile, progressive and egalitarian democratic society.“