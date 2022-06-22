By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—-A retired Chief Pharmacist with the Ekiti Ministry of Health, Mr Israel Bamisaye, was on Wednesday kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Bamisaye was said to have been kidnapped in his farm

located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti State farm settlement at Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, by some unknown gunmen whose number was put at seven.

Multiple sources told journalists via telephone conversation that the retiree was kidnapped around 4pm while working on his farm.

The development was said to have generated tension and panick in the town, with residents trooping out to raise doubt about their safety.

The source said: “The seven gunmen had earlier attacked one man identified as Ojo within the vicinity of the farm where Bamisaye was kidnapped.

“The man was asked about the whereabouts of the white men working at the farm settlement, but he replied that he didn’t know where they were.

“They ordered him to lie face down. They ransacked his car that was parked nearby and took away a sum of N4,500 they found inside the vehicle.

“They fired a shot and terrified the environment before they later found the victim and whisked him away”.

The Police Public Relations Officer,Ekiti Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, could not be reached to confirm the incident.

Several calls made to him were neither picked not replied.

But the Commander , Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Brig Gen Joe Akomolafe, confirmed the incident.

Akomolafe said: “We are aware of the kidnapping and my men are really working on it”.