By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

OYO State High Court presided over by Justice Oladiran Akintola, this morning, restrained the state House of Assembly from removing the state Deputy Governor, Raufu Olaniyan from office.

Until the court decides, the Assembly is to stop any removal process they may want to initiate.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the Assembly is billed to read Olaniyan’s reply to their allegation this morning

The Court adjourned the case till Tuesday, July 5, 2022 for continuation of hearing.

This, according to Our Correspondent’s findings, was to allow the Assembly files its reply to that of Olaniyan.

Director of Legal Services, Olabanji represented the Assembly, while Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN, led Olaniyan’s legal team.