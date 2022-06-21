•Nigerian Pilgrims

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto Intending Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia have been rescued after hours of hostage by bandits.

According to a statement released by the state government signed by the special adviser on Media and publicity Muhammad Bello and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, the intending pilgrims were rescued safely without harm.

The intending pilgrims numbering about 21 were on their way to Sokoto, from Isa local government area of State, on their way to the state capital for their outbound flight to Saudi Kingdom for the 2022 pilgrimage when Bandits strikes and held them, hostage, for hours.

Also in the statement, the state Commissioner for Information, Isah Bajini Galadanchi, stated that all the intending pilgrims, and their relatives who were accompanying them to Sokoto Hajj camp and the security men escorting them, were momentarily held up hostage by suspected bandits operating on the corridor linking the eastern part of the state.

” All the intending pilgrims however were said to have arrived safely in Sokoto, the capital city after the rescue operation by the security operatives “.

“Already the contingent has been received by Government officials and is on the process for their onward journey to the Holy Land,” explained Galadanci.