By Bashir Bello

Barely a month after, two Catholic priests under the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Kafur, Katsina State have regained their freedom from captivity.

The Catholic Diocese’s Director, Social Communications, Fr. Christopher Omotosho confirmed this to Vanguard on Sunday.

Fr. Omotosho identified the victims who regained freedom as Fr. Stephen Ojapa, Fr. Oliver Okpara.

He also said two other persons namely, Mr. Hassan Hassan and Ms. Ummie Hassan also regained their freedom.

In his words, “With hearts full of joy, we announced that our brethren Fr. Stephen Ojapa, Fr. Oliver Okpara, Mr. Hassan Hassan and Ms. Ummie Hassan who were abducted by gunmen at midnight of 25th May, 2022 in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State, have all gained freedom.

“We thank you for your prayers, support, encouragement and show of love. May the name of the Lord be praised, now and forever. Amen! Thank you,” the Catholic Diocese’s Director, Social Communications, Fr. Omotosho however stated.

The parishes were under the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, presided over by Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah which covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.