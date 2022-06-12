Comrade Olufemi Ajadi has sent remarks about the celebration of Democracy Day to Nigerians, assuring them of a stable economy and security after the 2023 general elections.

In his communique released today, 12 June 2022, Ajadi said Nigerians should be prayerful and steadfast with how democracy is run now, adding that positive change is around the corner.

He reminded Nigerians how his presidential ambition started, stating that the June 12 of 1993’s saga triggered it:

Ajadi said: “I remembered vividly the year 1993 during the late M.K.O Abiola’s crisis on June 12. That was when God showed me a vision.

“Due to the crisis of that agitation, families were sometimes, forced to move as the crisis reached their dwelling place.

“So, it happened that year, my mother was eager to take us to safety. She was dragging us along the road, as we ran from the town of Odinjo. We were actually trekking to our village Osengere area, Egbeda Local Government Ibadan, Oyo State.

“When I could no longer bear the pressure, and pain of the long and tedious dragging, I was forced to hesitate. I asked my mother why we were running and where we were going to?

“She responded that there was war in the town and that daily feeding had become difficult. She said if we wanted to survive, we had no option but to seek refuge in a peaceful town.

“That day I cried to God, asking why He had put me in such a country with so much suffering. The Lord said to me in a still small voice “you are here for a purpose”. I told Him, if that is the case, I want you to give me the power to rescue the Nation from this dread that loomed ahead.

“I asked Him to make me known and counted amongst those that would change the country for the better. It was a holy week, and I added that If He answered my prayer, I would not break the holy vow.

“I did not really reckon with what had happened until 1997 when my mother and I attended a program at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Agabara, Ashi Bodija Shepherded by Baba Olowoore. There, another revelation came forth to me about becoming a leader in a Nation.

“In fact, two men of God, by names Evangelist Kehinde Moses and Evangelist Seun were the ministers of God at the Church in the year mentioned.

“I still didn’t take the revelation seriously, but my mother, having heard the revelation from me refrained from taking me back home; instead she went home to bring all my clothes to the Church and for two years, I lived there.

“It was in the year 2018 when President Mohammed Buhari and former Vice President Atiku failed to attend the Presidential debate, that it dawned on me that the time to manifest had dawned. I personally found it distasteful that people who were elected into offices by people could ignore the desire of the same people to hear them speak about what they had for them.

“All the prophetic declarations had begun to piece themselves together. I saw myself cry bitterly yearning for a savior for our dear country Nigeria.

“Then, I came up with just one statement: “ I will move a motion for all Nigerian politicians to sign an undertaking to be held accountable for electoral promises made to the masses”, which today has become a personal mantra in my quest to be president.”

Ajadi reiterated that the positive change would only come up by voting out the incompetent government in 2023, urging Nigerians to go get their PVC as the main instrument for the process.

“Every June 12 has been taken as our Democracy Day because Nigerians went out to vote peacefully on the day in 1993 but the elections were annulled on the 24 of the same month. So, this has made the day a memorable one,”.

He said keeping the date of the Democracy Day has shown how patriotic Nigerians are, especially during this period of increase in insecurity and economic hardship, adding that all the abnormalities would be soon corrected.

“This regime of government has tested our endurance and we need to vote wisely in 2023 for these political irregularities to stop,” he said.

He said, “I wish every one of us happy Democracy Day and pray that may we witness more in sound health and prosperity.”