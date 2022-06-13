.

By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senate has said that democracy is on sabbatical in Nigeria.

Ohuabunwa who stated this in his goodwill message on this year’s Democracy Day, however, urged Nigerians to keep faith as “Democracy would fully return by next year when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would have returned to power at the centre”.

The PDP Abia North senatorial candidate for 2023, observed that while PDP was in power at the centre, Democracy was at its full course in Nigeria but regretted that since the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, took over in 2015, Democracy went on sabbatical.

He further regretted that the ingredients of democracy including security, justice, rule of law, freedom of speech, among others are now scarce commodities in the country.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament lamented the rate of insecurity across the country as a result of the failure of the APC-led Government to decisively deal with the perpetrators.

Ohuabunwa said it’s a danger signal when people with opposing views are being harassed while mass murderers are treated with kid gloves.

He noted that while the PDP was in power, insecurity was almost confined to a particular zone of the country unlike now that insecurity has spread to every part of the country.

Ohuabunwa expressed concern at the rate Kidnapping by suspected herdsmen occurs in Abia North, a sad development he said has made his constituents to live in perpetual fear.

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria’s woes will come to an end in 2023 when a party that has respect for Democracy would have taken over the reins of power.

Senator Ohuabunwa urged the people of Abia North not to give up hope but to be patient, assuring that democracy will certainly return to the country.

He, therefore, enjoined eligible voters in the zone who do not yet have their voter’s card to ensure they get the vital document before the June 30 deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.