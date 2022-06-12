.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate in Ogun Central District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun joined Abeokuta residents to celebrate the 2022 Democracy Day with a walk to late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola’s House on Sunday.

The walk which started from the Skating ground in Panseke axis of Abeokuta, was terminated just at the Nipco Filling Station by Oke Itokun.

The 23rd anniversary of Nigeria’s democracy was backed with free distribution of fuel sponsored by the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom to okada riders at two filling stations to ease the burden of the economic hardship.

At Chief MKO Abiola’s family house along Gbagura Palace in Abeokuta North Local Area, Chief Aderinokun was welcomed with open hands by community leaders and youths, and he stopped briefly to pay his homage to the siblings of the celebrated political icon who won the 1993 general election that was later annulled.

Chief Aderinokun assured the family of his continuous support and he promised to make the walk an annual event to commemorate the 1993 general election is which part of the country’s history.

“There is hunger in the land, there are no jobs for the youths, our market women and farmers can’t work because of the poor economy,” Chief Aderinokun said while addressing reporters.

“June 12 is alive again because it is part of our history as a country. The walk is not about any political campaign. It is a wake up call that the people are tired of bad leadership in the country.

“Sustaining our democracy is the only way for us to enjoy good governance that will foster peace, stability and growth.

“I remain confident with your efforts and your support, that by this time next year – in 2023, we will be moving into a new season of freedom, economic prosperity, and community developments in Ogun State.”

Towards the end of the 4km walk, Chief Aderinokun stopped to console the family of a committed PDP member who died recently in Isale Ijeun, Abeokuta South Local Government Area and after his short message to the widow, he left a financial package for the young family

Dignitaries present at the event included the Director-General of the Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Semiu Shodipo, and the PDP House of Assembly candidates in Abeokuta North Constituency Hon. Ahmed Oladimeji and the PDP House of Assembly candidates Abeokuta South Local Government – Hon. Sunday Sodipe and Hon. Sakiru Sanusi.