By Biodun Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended all aspirants that lost primary elections across all political parties for accepting defeat in good faith.

The President said he monitored all the primaries and attested they were peaceful and orderly, which are the signs that the country will have a peaceful transition to a new government in 2023.

President Buhari made disclosed this on Sunday while delivering his Democracy Day Speech 2022 in commemoration of June 12 election to celebrate the late Abiola.

He also hailed the aggrieved aspirants for taking their grievances to the court of law istead of taking law into their hands.

Buhari said: “It is important for all of us to remember that June 12th, 2023 will be exactly 30 years from the 1993 Presidential elections. In honour and memory of one of our national heroes for democracy, Chief M.K.O Abiola, GCFR, we must all work together to ensure this transition is done in a peaceful manner.

“I am hopeful that we can achieve this. The signs so far are positive. Recently, all registered political parties conducted primaries to select their candidates for the 2023 general elections.

“These primaries were peaceful and orderly. Those who won were magnanimous in their victories. Those who lost were gracious in defeat. And those aggrieved opted to seek judicial justice as opposed to jungle justice.

“I followed the party primaries closely from the state level to the Presidential level. I was very impressed to see across all the political parties that, most candidates ran issued based campaigns. The language and tone throughout were on the whole measured and controlled.”