By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi has stressed that democracy depends on Peoples virtue to success in any nation.

Ojelabi made the remark in his message to residents and party’s faithful on the commemoration of the 32 Anniversary of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election won by late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO Abiola and second anniversary of Democracy Day, the June 12.

Abiola died in military incarceration for refusing to renounce the historic mandate given to him by Nigerians at June 12 1993 presidential election.

Federal Government under the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared Monday, today, as a public holiday to mark the event.

Ojelabi noted that June 12, remains a day Nigerians set aside all their differences and speak in unison that freedom, peace and unity must strive.

According to him, “Democracy remains the best form of government because it reduces everyone, irrespective of status and class, to one vote per person and offers opportunity for the poor to get to the top.

“If democracy is indeed what we toiled and some died to bequeath to us, then we owe the dead a determination to see it succeed no matter how slow it might be.

“Montesquieu succinctly put it when he averred that, “in a democracy, there is a need for more virtue than in a monarchy; for a democracy depends upon the virtue of its citizens, while a monarchy depends upon the virtue of its ruling house.

“Democracy depends on the virtue of the citizens-the people.

“May our democracy be sustainable in Nigeria and more importantly, may the democratisation process flourish in our nation. Happy democracy Day.”