By Biodun Busari

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has urged Nigerian leaders at the corridor of powers to consider formulating and implementing policies that will be favourable to the future of Nigerian children.

The monarch opined that the survival of the nation’s democracy is mostly determined on how political leaders manage the Nigerian resources.

Oba Akanbi gave the advice in a statement titled: “Democracy Day: Oluwo Sends Message to Nigerians,” in commemoration of June 12 Democracy Day celebration on Sunday.

The Paramount Ruler also pledged that he would use his influence to always promote traditional democracy which encompasses freedom, accountability and transparency in governance.

Akanbi said: “Democracy endears and creates a sense of togetherness. It promotes collectivity, equity, equality, accountability and transparency. Where these are lacking, the intention of her actors is put to test.

“The onus of Nigeria’s democracy survival depends primarily on politicians who manage the nation’s collective resources. Little can we do as traditional rulers in strengthen the democracy owing to the failure of government to give us constitutional role. But in my own capacity as the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, I’m striving to promote traditional democracy through all-inclusiveness, freedom, accountability and transparent governance devoid of land grabbing and idolatry.

“I want to enjoin political actors to consider the future of their children in policy formulation and implementation. May be that will convince them to entrench pure democracy that will reflect the greatness of our natural resources.”

He went further to congratulate the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential flag bearer of the ruling party in next year’s general elections, while urging voters to elect competent leaders into power.”

He said: “I want to congratulate the Jagaban of Borgu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on clinching the APC presidential ticket. His victory was a test of our democratic government under President Muhammed Buhari. The heaviest price to enjoy this democracy was paid by the Late MKO Abiola.

“As the 2023 general elections approach, I urge the electorates to entrench democracy by voting competent leaders whose pedigree will engineer quality governance. Once again, happy Democracy Day to you all.”