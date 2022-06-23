Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to allow residents of Osun state te to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), the State Government has declared Friday, June 24, as work-free day to enable civil servants who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Osun Government harped on the importance of the PVC to the performance of their civic responsibility.

It added that the state government does not want anyone to be disenfranchised in the July 16 poll, hence, its decision.

The statement read in part: “The Government of Osun State acknowledges the importance of workers in democratic process, and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes.

“The government does not want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right, especially as it affects their overall wellbeing and the security of their future.

“Consequently, Friday, June 24, has been declared work-free day in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants pick their PVC so they can perform their civic duty”, the statement read.