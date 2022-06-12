It was joy unlimited in the home of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife, Nkechi, as they dedicated their set of twins, Kelechi and Ekelemchi, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The governor expressed joy to God for giving him the twins who he described as an additional blessing to his household.

In his sermon at the occasion, the President, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference of the SDA Church, Pastor Bassey E. Udoh, reminded parents that adequate care and attention is a duty they owe their children.

“It is to your benefit when you give your children good training, attention, care and love”, Udoh stated.

“Above all, you fill the instructions of God when you train your children and wards in the fear and nature of God”.

Handing over the certificate of dedication of the twins to the parents, Bassey expressed confidence that the Ikpeazus will not relegate their parental role but will ensure that the children are raised in the fear of God and to the benefit of humanity.