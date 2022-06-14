Jordan airline denies 'plane hijacking' video of Nigerians

By Prince Okafor

Jordan Aviation airline, JAV, has yesterday, denied a trending video on social media depicting a possible hijack of its aircraft by Nigerians.

The company noted that the said video, which went viral on social media, was actually filmed months ago on a flight between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia and did not depict a hijacking, as many had suggested.

It would be recalled that there was a dramatic footage of Jordanian security officer brandishing a gun while trying to push back Nigerian passengers on Jordan Aviation airlines JAV from reaching the cockpit.

Meanwhile, efforts by Vanguard to get a reaction from Federal Aviation Agency of Nigeria, FAAN, proved abortive, as messages and call put across to the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, were not responded to.

In a tweet by the company, it reads: Passengers refused to disembark at the designated arrival airport in Nigeria and some had tried to enter the cockpit to speak with the pilot.

“The passengers tried to reach the cockpit to speak with the flight captain, which is prohibited, and the security guard affiliated with the security and protection unit accompanying the flight did not allow it.

“We will “prosecute” anyone who tried to harm our reputation by fabricating rumours.”

The company did not provide further details on the video, or other details on the incident. Article 11 of the Jordanian cybercrime law allows individuals to file defamation complaints based on social media posts. Several Jordanian journalists have recently been arrested on such grounds.

Vanguard gathered that the Jordan Aviation was launched in 1998 and is the first privately-owned carrier in Jordan and focuses on regional flights.

The company had recently been contracted to operate flights from Nigeria.