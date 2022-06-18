By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo has warned that any student of the institution who got involved in cultism and examination malpractices would automatically lose his or her admission.

The Rector, who spoke during the 38th matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic said that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure that the issue of cultism does not rear its head in any of the three campuses of the Polytechnic.

She said: “We have zero tolerance for cultism. Our internal security network is working effectively and has kept cultism at bay.

“| wish to inform you that cultism is extinct here. This has given our students the peace of mind and energy to focus on their studies without fear of intimidation or molestation.

“Let me assure you of the goodwill of this administration to provide all the necessary framework that will guarantee: your academic excellence.

“However, there are ethics and codes you must, as a matter of necessity, imbibe in order to excel. We demand respect for constituted authorities. No student is expected to take matters into their hands. “Every grievance should be directed to appropriate channels. We seriously frown at unruly behavior, violence, inappropriate and indecent dressing.

“In order to checkmate indecent dressing, we have established an ethics and dress code department which has helped in maintaining decency among our students population.

“You need to understand that your admission here is not only aimed at equipping you intellectually, but also to develop you in character and morals.

“You must therefore shun hooliganism, misconduct and all forms of vices and imbibe good morals.

“Avoid examination malpractice as this attracts expulsion. If you give due diligence to your studies, | promise you won’t have any cause to regret.

“Instead of wasting your time in frivolous issues which are wasteful and unfruitful, there are healthy and wholesome recreational and sporting activities you may consider engaging in to complement your academic activities as all work and no play they say makes Jack a dull boy”.

She informed them that there are many Christian fellowships to join, reminding them that it is important that as they pass through the Polytechnic, the Polytechnic should also pass through them.