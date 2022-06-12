.

Kogi state NEWMAP won the major awards during the closing and valedictory ceremony of The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) organized by the World Bank and Federal Ministry of Environment, held on Saturday, 11th June at Sheraton hotel, Abuja.

Kogi NEWMAP came overall first in the 2nd Tier NEWMAP states made up of seven states: Kano, Gombe, Delta, Sokoto, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and Plateau states.

Kogi State NEWMAP also clinched the first position in the overall 23 states on the implementation of Environmental and Safeguard Instruments.

Kogi NewMAP was also a runner-up in, the Implementation of the Grievance Redress Mechanism and the Implementation of the Catchment Management Plan.

While speaking at the ceremony, the highly elated Project Coordinator of Kogi NEWMAP, Barr. Ladi Ahmed Jatto appreciated Almighty God for divine support.

She also specially recognized and appreciated Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his unrelenting support to Kogi NEWMAP. She dedicated the award to God Almighty and Governor Bello.

The Task Team Leader (TTL) of NEWMAP, Dr. Joy Agene thanked everyone for their cooperation, hard work, and diligence which made NEWMAP stand out from other World Bank projects over the years.

In his remarks, the National Project Coordinator, Dr. Salisu Dahiru appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria for keying into the Project.

He thanked the TTL and her team and also the FPMU and all the SPMU for their contribution and support over the years.

NEWMAP is a World Bank-assisted project aimed at addressing the Nigerian gully erosion crisis in southeastern Nigeria and land degradation in Northern Nigeria on a multi-dimensional scale.

Kogi-NEWMAP embarked on several projects in the state like gully reclamation, drainage, road constructions, and the construction of Solar-powered boreholes across its affected communities in the state.