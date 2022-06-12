Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on people in authority to use their positions to make the lives of the people they lead better.

Okowa made the call on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service for the 3rd anniversary of the 7th Assembly of Delta House of Assembly held at Living Faith Church, Asaba.

He said that God allowed people to be in positions of authority to add value to the lives of others in the society.

“I am glad to be with us as Delta State House of Assembly celebrates its third year in the 7th Assembly.

“I thank God for the members as they celebrate and as you have come to thank God, you are asking God to do more for us as a state.

“I recall that, unfortunately, we lost two members of that House but we thank God for those that are alive to celebrate today,” he said.

While congratulating members of the Assembly on the anniversary, the governor lauded them for the good working relations between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the state.

“As I congratulate you, I thank you for the very warm relationship you have had with the executive.

“I urge you to still realise that we have more work to do for our people; next year will be very challenging because it is an election year.

“We shall work to the very last day because that is the wish of our people that elected us to render services to them, to the glory and praise of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“You have come before the Lord to renew your appreciation to Him and I urge you all to stand strong in faith and do the best you can do for our people in Delta State.

“Thanksgiving is not just about coming to church to thank God for what He has done in our lives, it is about what you are able to do for every Deltan that crosses your path and through your various representations in your constituencies.

“It is the Lord that allows us to be where we are in positions of authority and therefore, we must use such positions to better the lives of our people.

“It is my prayer that you will continue to touch lives in your various offices.

“We look forward to a very exciting fourth year and because we have come forth to thank the name of the Lord, the Lord will bless you all collectively, individually and the entire state,” Okowa stated.

Earlier, Resident Pastor of the church, Mr Chris Nwaka, had in a sermon titled “Accessing Our Breakthrough Heritage In The Word”, said Christians were redeemed as ambassadors of Christ to enjoy dignity and for generational impact.

He said that only God could guide and direct the affairs of men, and urged leaders to always put their trust in God.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, took the scripture reading from Psalm 115:1-12.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro; the Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai and State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso were among other top government functionaries at the service.