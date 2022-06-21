By Peter Egwuatu

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier Islamic bank, plans to open five new branches across the country as the non-interest bank continues to expand.

In a statement from the bank, while speaking in Gombe at an interactive session with religious leaders and scholars drawn from Gombe, Bauch, Yola, Jos and Yobe, Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Mr. Hassan Usman, said the bank has made tremendous achievements in the last 10 years of its establishment.

He said the bank which started business activities with only three branches in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano in 2012, now have a total of 45 branches across the country.

Represented by Executive Director, Business Development, North, Jaiz Bank Plc, Dr Sirajo Salisu, Hassan said plan is underway to add five new branches in the northern and southern parts of the country before the end of this year.

He urged the clerics to help in enlightening the public on the benefits of non-interest banking in ensuring financial inclusion and economic empowerment.