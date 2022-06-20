Talented songtress, Jaie has opened up on the inspiration behind her new song ‘Calm Down’. The gifted artiste said:”I think as a Tinubu family friend it’s important that we remember to do our best at our chosen profession and at this time I think my inspiration is the forthcoming elections.

I want family’s to dance together again after a great meal, I want ease to enter every home because we are about to be in a season of great flamboyance. I want African’s and African Americans to remember how important their culture is. We are such a happy people I want dance to be at the forefront of having a good time”.

On how long she has been working on the song which was released on the 20th of June(today), she said:” I have been working on this song alongside P2J my producer since when we were in high school. I remember P2J had just bought a talking drum back then and texted me a picture of it whilst I was in class so after I hopped on the 185 bus over to his family house.

He suggested we make a Nigerian song and I told him then that the only Nigerian word I know is the word Nigeria. So he sent a messages to his mom who reminded us that she has been trying her best to teach us Yoruba, she then helped us to pronounce our Yoruba better.

In the end it was a great half-finished song. After university I heard the song again and desired to finish it. I then booked a session with Star Squad .P2J came over to lay some hype and re -master the beat and the rest as they say is history”

Asked about the project she is working on, the sexy songstress said:I am working on my EP titled ‘Mind Phone’.