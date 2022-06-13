In what many of us have experienced, the most difficult things to do is to guard one’s dream and vision as a child, and see them nurtured into fruition. It is reality that life would have thrown many things at us, including challenges, which may even force us to abandon what we thought we could be and follow the path it has created for us due to prevailing circumstances.



Dreams that succeed through the treacherous sojourn of childhood to adult life, according to history, usually become global impacts. There is no disputing that assertion with Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel, the chief executive officer of Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL) in mind.



Oyetomiwa Daniel guarded her passion jealously and launched Xtra Brides Lagos in 2020, shortly after returning to Nigeria from Paris, France, where she had gone to seek training and acquire knowledge, in the bid to make her dream become reality.



The Xtra Brides Lagos CEO had attended a fashion training institute in Lagos, but she considered the value of learning the rudiments on the international stage, which will further give her the cutting-edge in the global market.



Two years after she launched into the market in Nigeria, it has been absolute dominance for the fashion brand. It has been as if the stage was perfectly set and awaiting her arrival. Oyetomiwa Daniels is unarguably the best couture design out of Nigeria and Africa.



The fashion line by the Bowen University graduate is the undisputable number choice of Nigerian celebrities and women of stylein the continent The general consensus about the top brand that Xtra Brides Lagos is, totally negates the short time that it has been around for.



The clothing line is the undisputable choice of Nigerian celebrities on Red Carpet events. This was emphatically on display at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), a show organized to celebrate movies in the continent, left tongues wagging.



The Paris-trained fashion queen was contracted by media mogul, Mo Abudu, to dress up her cast for her 2022 series, Blood Sisters, a movie completed by crew and topnotch fashion design at the premiere. The Netflix series is now top 10 rated in over 30 countries, beyond the shores of the Atlantic.



The founder of Xtra Brides Lagos

bagged more reputation for herself after she styled popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, on the occasion of her 40th birthday last month. Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and popular reality tv stars, Nengi and Tacha, among other celebrities, have applauded the brand while flaunting their styles.



Bearing it all on how it all started, the Xtra Brides Lagos CEO stated recently in an interview:



“As a young girl, I had a dream of being the number one couture designer in Africa. Even at that young age, I was fascinated by exquisite clothing.



“I see myself on the global map, dominating the fashion world and changing the narrative of black women through fashion”.



Speaking on the next phase of her business, Oyetomiwa Daniel disclosed that the target is to compete with the other brands on the international stage, having conquered Nigeria and Africa.



“My competition isn’t within my reach. As far as I’m concerned, I am the best in Nigeria, and, having made an impact here, I am spreading my wings across the international borders to compete with the designers ruling the fashion world,” expressed the owner of Xtra Brides Lagos.

