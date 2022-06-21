THE Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC, under the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited JV GMoU Governance Model, has opened bid for rigid pavement, solar powered light, land reclamation, housing, town hall, concrete road and other strategic infrastructural projects in the 23 IRDC communities, encapsulating the 2021/2022 projects’ circle of the community development committee.

A breakdown of the projects dominated by Housing Units across the three IRDC fields, revealed plans to construct 0.56km Rigid Pavement LOT 2 in Bateren, Warri South-West LGA, Delta State, Town Hall and 0.3Km Concrete Road in Kolokolo, Warri North LGA, 0.38km internal Asphalt Road and Provision of 2 no’s 20,000 litres solar powered Water Project with Perimeter Fence and Gate at Omadino, Warri South LGA, 0.3km reinforced concrete walkway and provision of solar powered light at Obaghoro, Warri North LGA, Provision of Solar Powered Light at Sagharatie, Warri North LGA, 0.14km rigid pavement at Tebu, Warri North LGA, Concrete walkway and Town Hall at Tisun, Warri North LGA, Community Fish Market and Choko oven as well as Supply of 40Hp Yamaha engine and fiber boat (W19) with divers’ gears and Provision of Solar Powered Light at Udo, Warri North LGA, concrete walkway at Ugboegungun, Warri South-West LGA as well as land reclamation at Ureju and Usor both in Warri North LGA.

The Ag. Chairman of IRDC, Mr. Itse Orugbo, in an interview shortly after the bid opening at IRDC Office in Warri, Delta State, assured that the bids would be properly analyzed and the contracts awarded, “in a very short time, so that people will have the benefit of IRDC.

“We are going to separate all the 23 communities, because each of the communities, may have up to four, five or six bidders. The bid duration is six months, from past records, many of the contractors finished the building projects between two to three months, some even less than two months. We wish to complete the projects, maximum six months-time.”

Chairman of IRDC Communication Committee, Oti-Reece Edukugho, who spoke in the same vein, stressed that the leadership of IRDC was a stickler for due process as it affects needs’ assessment, analyzing of bids and award of contracts.

The bid opening ceremony, witnessed by the Community Engagement Rep, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Femi Abode and exco members of IRDC, was described as transparent by few community contractors, who spoke on behalf of their colleagues in Itsekiri language.