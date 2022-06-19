By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren with all that is going on around us, coupled with challenges that we face as individuals, many of us might be worried but those who put their trust in the Lord, have no place for worries in their hearts.

First, is that God kept us till now for a purpose, which we may not be aware of. There may be no physical pointers to God’s purpose for us but what is sure is that God has reasons for preserving us.

According to records in the Holy Bible, many good things happened in the sixth month.

Luke 1 vs. 26 ( KJV): “ Now in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a city in Galilee called Nazareth”.

Verses 27-31: To a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary.

And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed are thou amongst women.

And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be.

And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God.

And behold, thou shall conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shall call his name JESUS.”

Brethren you know the end of the story that is about the birth of Jesus and why he came to the world.

For us, the key words are: Favour and Fear not.

Brethren, when fear rules in your heart, then you become worried. The first thing to do when looking forward to a miracle is to cast fear out of your mind.

Once fear is out, faith is raised and a miracle manifests.

Stop getting worried about when your next monthly period would be.

Intensify your prayer and praise worship; you won’t realize when the baby begins to develop in you.

You don’t believe? There are many cases of women who continue the monthly period but had strange feelings within and after consultation with the doctor and scan, it was discovered that a baby of eight to 12 weeks is already growing.

The second word that we should note in the Bible passage above is favour. The angel told Mary that she is highly favoured and the Lord is with her.

Dear sister, you too can be favoured. The Holy Bible didn’t tell us that Mary did anything special. Perhaps, living her life according to the word of God is the reason she was favoured.

Mary at that time, wasn’t married, so she wasn’t trusting God for the fruit of the womb neither did Joseph make getting pregnant a condition for marriage.

But we read, “ The Lord is with thee”.

If the Lord was with Mary, it means Mary was with the Lord in prayer, praise worship, service to the Lord etc. She must have been doing something that made her find favour with the Lord.

Search your heart, are you engaged in any activity that could attract the Lord’s favour to your life? If not, then you have cause to fear.

When last did you contribute to a project in the church? Or give to the needy?

Doing any of these could make you attract the favour of the Lord.

Another significant mention of the sixth month is found in Luke 1 vs. 36: “ And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, hath also conceived a son in her old age: and this is the sixth month with her, who was called barren”.

Are you called barren? This sixth month will be your month of visitation in Jesus name.

To round up his visit to Mary, angel Gabriel told her in Luke 1 vs. 37: “ For with God nothing shall be impossible”.

Angel Gabriel that came from heaven gave us an assurance that “ with God nothing shall be impossible”.

Brethren, do you believe it? Believe it. God is the only one that can make a way where there is no way.

Recently, I came across the story of a lady who had an ectopic pregnancy yet she delivered the baby. When doctors see such a condition in a woman, they would advise that the baby be taken out to save both the life of the mother and that of the baby. Perhaps in the case of this woman they didn’t discover until it was too late to take out the baby. To the glory of God, the woman gave birth to the baby and both are fine.

What do you call that? The hand of God. Once God has a hand is something, no matter how difficult the condition seems to human beings, God will make a way.

We have also had cases of babies that were not seen by scan yet were delivered.

With God ALL things are possible.

The message of today is that the sixth month is a month of good news. Be expectant. It is the month of visitation.

May God visit you and attend to all your issues this month in Jesus name.

Whatever it is, that you are trusting God for, create more time to be with the Lord in prayer, service and thanksgiving among others and the Lord will visit you.

Are you trusting God for healing, an end to miscarriages, settlement of debts owed etc. Whatever it is, God can handle all situations.

When we get close to the Lord, the LORD is close to us and life becomes so easy.

I’ll share the testimony of a lady, who was working in an office.

Suddenly, God began to speak to her in her dream to quit that job. She heard the voice of the Holy Spirit tell her to retire because, changes, and would take place in the organization that would put her in a disadvantaged position.

She left the job and went into business. Initially, the business was good but with Covid she recorded a major set back that denied her capital to progress in the business.

One night, she had a dream in which the Holy Spirit asked her “ how much do you need?” According to her she replied in the dream N500,000.000 ,

That very week someone she didn’t ask for money credited her account with N500,000.

Do you get it? What was settled in the spiritual realm manifested in the physical.

That is the Almighty God for you.

So, if you believe that God is the creator of heaven and earth and everything therein, why doubt that he can give you children.

The Lord wants you to have children that was why he gave a command in Genesis 1 vs. 28: “ And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every thing that moveth upon the earth”.

Reproduction is one of the reasons that God create Man and Woman. Therefore with the command of God and his blessings put together, you are empowered to overcome all challenges related to child- bearing.

In this month of visitation, May the Lord show you mercy in Jesus name.

Apostles Paul and Timotheus, the servants of Jesus Christ while addressing the Philippians gave a piece of advise in Philippians 4 vs. Always in every prayer of mine for you all making requests with joy”.

Ask joyfully and you will rejoice in the Lord.

Enjoy the peace of the LORD.

Today is Father’s Day. Make God give you all that you need to be a good Father to your children in Jesus name.