By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Embassy of the State of Israel under the aegis of Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers, i-FAIR initiative, has trained over 20 Nigerian aspiring inventors on innovative entrepreneurship.

The i-FAIR, which is an initiative of the Israeli Government, is in collaboration with the office of the Vice President and the Innov8, poised to train innovators and entrepreneurs to bridge the gap between Nigerian start-ups and access to expertise, equipment, mentorship and investment.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of i-FAIR 2 fellows, in Abuja, the Ambassador of the state of Israel to Nigeria, Micheal Freeman, noted the i-FAIR training was an 8-month accelerator startup innovation designed to help Nigerians invent new technologies in tackling identified societal challenges.

Read Also:

Israeli military hit top Hamas commanders in 24 hours

Freeman, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Mission and Consul Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria, Mr Yotam Kreiman, while commending the Fellows, expressed optimism that the skills gained overtime would enable them to transform more ideas into feasible inventions and prototypes for commercialisation.

He said: “From i-FAIR 1 last year, and you know the approach of the State of Israel and the embassy that we have here on knowledge sharing, on startups, on innovations and technologies in emerging context in general, and in Nigeria in particular.

“As we’ve seen from the video, a lot of what i-FAIR is, it’s an eight month annual accelerator programme for startups in specific fields that were chosen between the Embassy of Israel and the Office of the Vice President.

“Unlike other programmes, as you could see in the exhibition, our graduates really finished with a prototype of their product in their hands and ready to show it to investors and starter companies.”

On his part, Chancellor, Gregory University Uturu, Professor Gregory Ibe, represented by the former Vice-President of ECOWAS, Edward Singhatey, described the initiative as a brilliant idea, noting that it would go a long way in channeling the ideas of Nigerians to productive inventions.

He, however, admonished the i-FAIR 2 fellows to remain resilient and creative stating that: “The product that you see is a successful one. You do not see the 99 unsuccessful ones. So, it will be a journey that you will have to undertake but do not get discouraged if at all, your products do not hit the market immediately.

“You have got an array of tremendous products from toys that can develop the creative mind of young children to contraptions that can pound ginger in a natural way to the innovations in the medical field like the chest metre, like the phototherapy, among so many others.

“It was a joy and a privilege to listen to you pitch your inventions yesterday, and I sincerely hope that this will be the first step in a journey that will take you to higher heights. It is only a matter of time before one of your products or the products of one of the batches of this i-FAIR will hit the market and will go international. Then, those of us who are around will be able to say yes, I was part of that process.”

Stating that skill is key to success, the Founder, Makelab, Mr. Avi Ostfeld said that knowledge is not the world’s problem but the ability to make sense of it.

He, however, encouraged the Fellows to go beyond studying books but to use the motivation and knowledge to achieve meaningful milestones.