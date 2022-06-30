.

Israel’s parliament voted to dissolve on Thursday, a few days later than planned, in a move that clears the way for new elections.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s eight-party ruling coalition was left without a majority in the Knesset after one lawmaker left the alliance.

The parliamentary election will take place on Nov. 1, the fifth in three and a half years after a previous series of elections ended inconclusively.

Until a new government is in place, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid would take over the post of head of government from Bennett as per their previous coalition agreement.

The vote on the dissolution of parliament had originally been planned for Monday, but it was delayed as the government and the opposition could initially not agree on a date for the new election.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for corruption, hopes to return to power in the next national polls.

His right-wing conservative Likud party could become the strongest force again, according to polls.

Bennett, meanwhile, announced his retirement from politics.

The 50-year-old has said he did not want to run for re-election.

He did not give specific reasons.