By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Islamic Welfare Foundation(IWF) has condemned the killings in a Catholic Church in Owo ,Ondo state, last Sunday where about 50 worshippers were killed by terrorists, describing the action as sacrilegious, irreligious and roguish.

The Islamic group therefore urged the Ondo state government to explore all available means to fish out the perpetrators of the killings and make them face the full wrath of the law.

According to a statement issued by the National Coordinator of IWF, Dr. Hassan Kalejaiye made available to Vanguard in Ilorin, the group condoled with the families, friends relations of the victims and the Ondo state government.

It also tasked the security agencies in the country to henceforth endeavour to ensure adequate security towards the protection of lives and properties of the residents nationwide.

The statement reads,”the Islamic Welfare Foundation (IWF) is dismayed at the desecration of the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

“The Foundation finds this unfortunate incident as sacrilegious, irreligious, and roguish “This bedlam is condemned in its entirety as there can be no justification for such heinous bloodbath among humans, not to mention this kind of barbarity in a place of worship.

“In this vein, IWF expresses its deepest sympathy with the families of the victims, and the Catholic Church.

“We also extend our sympathy to the people and government of Ondo State.

“We join peace-loving people of Nigeria in prayer that this nation shall rise above this dark cloud of violence.

“On this note, IWF calls on the government of Ondo State and security agencies to use all resources within their disposal to flush out the mass murderers responsible for this bloodletting and make them face the full wrath of the law.

“In addition, IWF charges government at all levels and the security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and properties at all corners of this country is paramount.”