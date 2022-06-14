By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has alleged conniaviance between some individuals and govenment officials to thwart the on-going legal tussle before Court of Appeal on the status of the Iralepo of Isikan, Akure.

Oba Aladelusi said this in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye in Akure.

According to him ” The attention of the Palace of the Deji of Akure Kingdom has been drawn to the subtle move of some individuals in connivance with some Government official to thwart the on-going legal tussle on the status of the Iralepo of Isikan, Akure which is already before the Akure Division of the Court of Appeal.

“In their latest move, they have concluded plans to hurriedly present an instrument of office to one Mr. Gbenga Ojo as the Iralepo of Isikan.

The Monarch, said that the issue of Chieftaincy should not have been a discourse at the moment that the state was still mourning the ugly incident which claimed many lives in Owo recently.

” The Akure Community will continue to resist any attempt or act that could jeopardize or truncate the relative peace being enjoyed in Akure and its environ.

“It is however, incumbent on us to call the attention of Mr. Governor and the good people of Ondo State to another possible episode of mayhem that may be unleashed if these people who are bent on fomenting trouble is allowed to have their way.

“We are astonished and deeply worried by the actions of some individuals whose major stock in trade is to involve in illegality and misrepresentation of facts with their consistent disregard for the rule of law to the detriment of our society.

” It is a well-known fact that the lower court which adjudicated over an originating summon brought before it did not make any declarative order that invalidate the existing judgment of the Appeal Court that voided the relief granted by the lower court thereby reverting the status of the Iralepo of Isikan, Akure to a Minor Chief.

“It is therefore laughable and unthinkable that anyone will interpret the judgment of Justice Odusola to mean giving nod to the installation of Iralepo as a recognized Chief.

“This can only amount to misrepresentation of the court or a deliberate attempt to perpetrate illegality not minding the grave consequences.

“The question begging for answer is that; At what point did the judgment of Justice Odusola override that of the Appeal Court?Can anyone claim responsibility for the issuance of notice for the illegal charade selection process that they are relying upon?.

“Did the State Executive Council at any time discuss and approved the commencement of any process for the selection of an Iralepo as a recognized Chief? .Can those involved in the black market selection notice come out boldly to accept responsibilities for their action?.

“What is the motive of those people making frantic effort to set us against each other by making move to illegally and forcefully install an Iralepo in contrast to the position of the law?

“We plead with those behind the sinister move for a hurried and illegal presentation of instrument of office in deference to the court decision to desist forthwith and await the decision of the Appeal Court on the matter.

“We want to sincerely appreciate our amiable Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his unrelenting efforts at securing Ondo State and ensuring a lasting peace across the length and breadth of Ondo State and for championing the course of a Nation where safety of lives and properties shall be its primary purpose.

“Without mincing words, we wish to state that the Deji and the Akure Community is not opposed to the upgrading of deserved Olus and Chiefs.

“The Deji had done this in the past and he is not in any way opposed to such move as long as it is done in line with the laid down rules, custom and well established traditions.

Oba Aladelusi declared that “We wish to restate that the Iralepo Chieftaincy remains a Quarter Chief in Akure Kingdom and High Chief Henry Gbenga Adeyeye as the Head of the Isikan Quarters.