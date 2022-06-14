By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, accused the security agencies in Imo State Joint Taskforce of being responsible for the insecurity in the state, alleging that it was equally sponsoring kidnapping and other forms of insecurity and lawlessness in the state.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “We wish to state clearly to all and sundry that the Nigeria Joint Taskforce comprising of Ebubeagu, Nigeria Army, Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp and the Department of State Service, DSS, representing the image and interest of the Nigeria security outfits are evidently behind the insecurity in Imo State and Biafra land.

“They know the criminals because they are working for them and giving them returns, the criminals engage in all kinds violent criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransoms, gun running and lending in Biafraland. The JTF kidnapping enterprise established or revamped by evil politicians in Imo State and their new operation spots within, lay criminal ambush and conveniently abduct their victims without challenge from any of the security agencies because they are working for them and can conveniently operate unchallenged at any time of the day.

“They kidnap all classes of people daily within Okporo, Umuna, Amaifeke, Owerrebeiri, Umutanze and Akata in Orlu LGA of Imo State, and other parts of the state. They have equally continued their raping of our females in Orlu Zone, under the guise that they are providing security in the area.

“It has become imperative to state that the Nigeria security operatives have turned the kidnap and killing of Igbo youths as a lucrative enterprise through which they generate revenue. They are also deeply involved in harvesting the organs of our youths in Imo State and other parts of Biafraland, after arresting them and branding them as IPOB members, which is not the case. We want the international community to take note of these criminal activities of people who claim they are working for the people, while in the real sense, they are killing and maiming the people.”