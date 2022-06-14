The Inter-Party Advisory Council in Osun State has condemned the destruction of the campaign billboards of Senator Ademola Adeleke by political thugs.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the council, Comrade Wale Adebayo, in osogbo, Osun state capital on Sunday, said IPAC frowned at the acts, which could plunge the state into a major political crisis.

The council described it as totally unwarranted, barbaric, and runs contrary to sound democratic norms.

Adebayo cautioned all the candidates vying for political office to see the election as a brotherly contest and not take laws into their hands.

“He urged security agencies like the Police and Directorate of State Security to nip the act in the bud before it generates into a full-blown crisis”

“Osun is a peace-loving state and we shouldn’t

condone any act of indiscipline capable of truncating the peace being enjoyed by the residents of the state”

“This is a clarion call to the security agencies to remain completely impartial in order to discourage politicians from such acts. They should rather campaign for votes by telling the electorates what they would do differently”, Adebayo said.